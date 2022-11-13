Eugene D. Loucks, 75, ran into the arms of Jesus on November 8, 2022 at 11:00 AM surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband of Debby (Greenfield) Loucks and wonderful father of Lorinda Tomko. This transition followed a 10-year battle with Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and PTSD caused by exposure to Agent Orange in the Vietnam War.
Eugene was born in Richland, NY on April 7, 1947 to Alfred and Opal (Veal) Loucks. He was the fifth of nine children. He attended Pulaski Central School and the University of Buffalo where he earned a degree in Business Administration and took additional courses at Marist College and at a seminary.
Eugene was drafted into the Army in 1969 and sent to Viet Nam. After his return and honorable discharge, he had a difficult time adjusting. Someone shared with him about having a personal relationship with Jesus. He made that decision and it changed his life! He loved helping and ministering to people. He worked on staff at Bill Bright's Campus Crusade for Christ where he took time to encourage people in their journey with the Lord. He was conscientious, loyal, sensitive, dependable and had a good sense of humor.
In 1983, he met his wife Debby at a Christian singles group. They were married in April 1984 and started becoming involved in ministry together. Eugene became a deacon, and he and Debby were marriage counselors for the churches they attended over the years. They led a small group Bible study. Eugene was involved with Promise Keepers and organized three busloads of men on their trip to a Promise Keepers conference in Washington, D.C. He worked as an Accountant/Bookkeeper most of his life. He volunteered as a Tax Preparer, at the Train Museum of PA, and as a buddy helping special needs students. Train travel was his hobby and he traveled with his family all over the U.S. and Canada.
In addition to his wife and daughter, Eugene is survived by his sisters Sandra and Karen and brothers David, Howard, Bryan, and Jim. Words cannot express how much his immediate and extended family and friends will miss him here on Earth. But we do celebrate the hope that in the future we will rejoice again together in our heavenly home, with Jesus.
A Celebration of Eugene's Life will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Manheim BIC Church, 54 N. Penryn Rd., Manheim, PA 17545. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at 2 PM. Family and friends will be received from 9:30-10:30 AM at the church on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at act.alz.org in hopes that a cure can be found so others won't suffer. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com