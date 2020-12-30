Eugene D. "Gene" Quinlan passed away December 27, 2020 at his home in Allegany, NY. He was born June 16, 1964 in Olean, NY and had a career in the hotel management industry, including the Lancaster area.
Surviving are 4 siblings; Patricia (George) Covley of West Seneca, Francis (Tim Gregory) Quinlan of Indianapolis, IN, Robert (Jody) Quinlan of Salamanca and Phillip Quinlan of Allegany; a nephew; 2 nieces and an aunt.
His funeral mass will be Thursday Dec. 31st at 10 AM in St. Bonaventure Church, Allegany. To view the service live online, log onto http://buffalomedia.net/12312020 moments before the mass begins. To leave an online condolence visit: oleanfuneralhome.com
