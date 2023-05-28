Eugene Cortland Hoffman, age 98 of Lancaster passed away at the Mennonite Home on May 19, 2023. He was born in Jenners, Somerset County, PA on December 15, 1924 son of the late John P. and Martha E. Hoffman.
Mr. Hoffman retired as a Lieutenant from the Lancaster Fire Department after 26 years and also had been an Electrical Inspector for the city.
He was a member of Union Fire Company #1, served our country honorably in the U.S. Navy during WWII, his memberships included the Unwind Club, the Ballroom Dance Club of York, and was a Past President of the Wheatland Lions Club.
He was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School class of 1943 and his outside interests were Ballroom Dancing, Photography and visiting Football Training Camps.
Mr. Hoffman was preceded in death by his wife Mary Ann, sister Louise Simpson, brothers William E. and John P. Hoffman and his Dear Friend Helen Weaver.
He is survived by his stepson Timothy Schuler, nephews John P. Hoffman, Thomas Simpson, William Hoffman, nieces Sandy O' Donnell, Gail Young and Debra Shank, Mary Ann Hoffman and his close friend Francis C. Spangler.
Friends, relatives, and members of the Fire Department are respectfully invited to the visitation on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 10 AM, where the service will be held at 11 AM at the DeBord Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602 with Rev. Dr. Stephen P. Fritz as officiant. Burial will be private at Conestoga Memorial Park.
