Eugene "Coota" Westbrook, Jr.

Eugene Westbrook, Jr., 80, of Harrisburg, formerly of Lancaster, passed away at UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg Hospital on November 22, 2020. He was born in Sylvester, GA and was the son of the late Eugene Westbrook and Annie Lou Blackfoot Newberry.
He last worked at Calder Doors as an installer.
He previously attended Ebenezer Baptist Church. Coota was well known for his Gospel singing and travelled around playing for many local churches. He enjoyed fishing, old western movies, had a great sense of humor, travelling, and most of all, spending time with family.
He is survived by one son, Willie "Caesar" Westbrook, of Lancaster, five grandchildren, Kyonna Bowman, Latoya, Caesar, Deon, and Adrian Westbrook, five great-grandchildren, Diante Cherry, Kenyon Bowman, Ny'jaeh, Amiya, and Cy'ion Westbrook. He is also survived by four siblings, Climmie Westbrook, Rudine Mosley, Louise Vance, and Ocie Westbrook, and large host of cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Private funeral services will be held.
