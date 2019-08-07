Eugene C. Weaver, 69, of Lititz, died suddenly Monday, August 5, 2019.
He was the husband of Evajane (Rexrode) Weaver, to whom he was married 39 years on June 14, 2019.
Born in Lebanon, PA on May 31, 1950, he was the son of the late Walter and Eleanor (Long) Weaver.
A 1969 graduate of ELCO High School, Eugene was employed as a dock worker at Ritter Foods, Mount Joy, for 15 years. He was also employed as a truck loader for John F. Martin & Sons, Womelsdorf, for five years. Eugene was a past member of the Myerstown Jaycees; was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan; and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Scott, husband of Suzanne Weaver, of Mount Joy; daughter, Stacy, wife of Timothy Lutz, of Lebanon; son, Curtis, husband of Deanna Weaver, of East Petersburg; grandchildren, Katelyn, Devon, Sydney, Christian, and Matthew; sisters, Amelia, wife of Kenneth Gross, of Myerstown, Shirley, wife of Donald Groff, of Lititz, Evelyn, wife of Danny LaValley, of Phoenixville, Bernice, wife of Randall Schies, of Lebanon, Pamela, wife of Tracy Walters, of Shermansdale, Joyce McKenzie, of Lebanon; brothers, Arthur, husband of Amelia Weaver, of Ephrata, Lester, husband of Ann Weaver, of Lebanon, Wilbur, husband of Laura Weaver, of Myerstown, Emerson, husband of Tami Weaver, of Gold Bar, Washington; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Grose Funeral Home, 358 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown, preceded by a viewing beginning at 10 a.m. A viewing will also be held Monday, August 12, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Grose Funeral Home. Interment will be at Grand View Memorial Park, Lebanon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Assn., Lebanon Div., 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603. GroseFH.com