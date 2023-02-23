Eugene C. Fromm, 81, of Ephrata, passed away Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at the WellSpan Ephrata Hospital. Born in Vera Cruz, Lancaster Co., he was the son of the late Norman Fromm and Stella (Redcay) and the stepson to Leon Ochs who raised Eugene with Stella after Norman's death in WWII. Eugene was the loving husband to Betty J. (Moats) Fromm. Eugene and Betty would have celebrated 50-years of marriage this October.
Eugene was a graduate of Cocalico High School, class of 1959 and was voted quietest in his class. He then graduated from McCann School of Business & Technology in Reading. Eugene worked in accounting for Walter W. Moyer Co. (Gerber Products) for 19 years in Ephrata. He also worked for Ephrata Auto Parts and as a driver for Colonial Lodge and Royer's Flowers & Gifts.
Eugene was a faithful 50-year member of Zion United Methodist Church in Schaefferstown where he served as Chairperson of the Administrative Board, Sunday School Superintendent, Financial Secretary, on the Board of Trustees, and the choir. He also volunteered for the Historic Schaefferstown Inc. Being a local history buff, Eugene journaled and created scrapbooks of local events and interests. He also enjoyed helping his wife manage the "Forebay Gift Shop" for Historic Schaefferstown.
Eugene enjoyed baseball, he played on several community leagues over the years, and followed fantasy baseball. Playing APBA simulated baseball games with his family and friends was also a favorite. Eugene loved his dogs; he had several that were very special to him. He also enjoyed hiking and biking the horseshoe trail with his son, Jeff. Eugene loved his family, friends, and church deeply and he will forever be remembered by his quiet and welcoming presence.
Eugene is survived by three children, Barbara Burkholder (Craig) of Lititz, Jeffrey White of Ephrata, and Bryan James (Holly) of York; and five grandchildren, Dylan Burkholder, Brian Burkholder, Kara James, Trevor James, & Austin James.
A viewing will be held on Sat., Feb. 25th from 10 to 11 a.m. at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 34 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown, PA. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. and interment will immediately follow at Swamp Cemetery, Reinholds.
Memorial contributions are appreciated to Zion United Methodist Church, 1279 Heidelberg Ave., Schaefferstown, PA 17088. www.goodfuneral.com
