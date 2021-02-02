Eugene C. Apple May 20, 1930 – January 30, 2021 (age 90)

Eugene C. Apple, 90, of Columbia, PA, went home to be with His Lord Jesus on January 30, 2021. He was the husband of Vivian L. (Ames) Apple. They were married on August 3, 1968. Gene was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Leora Apple and a brother, Marvin D. Apple. Gene and Vivian had no children, but were surrounded by the love of numerous nieces and nephews.
Gene was employed by the Pennsylvania Railroad, Lancaster Bible College and Manheim Auto Auction.
Gene was known for his passion for Jesus, his love for camping, a wonderful sense of humor, a contagious laugh, an impressive work-ethic, and of course, his life-long commitment to his wife, Vivian.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his daughter Darlene R., wife of Anthony Roscia of Altoona and son Wayne E., husband of Tracy Apple also of Altoona.
Calling hours will be held Saturday, February 6, 2021 from 10-11 AM at Sheetz Funeral Home, 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552, with a brief service to follow at 11 AM. Please follow COVID-19 Protocols. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
