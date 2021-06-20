Eugene A. "Jeep" Charles, 92, of Lancaster, passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. He was the husband of the late Vera M. (Herr) Charles who passed away on January 30, 2017. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on September 15, 2016.
Eugene was born in Bausman, son of the late Phares B. and Jennie M. (Gamble) Charles. Eugene was a member of Central Manor Church of God for more than 60 years. He graduated from McCaskey High School in 1946 and from Franklin & Marshall College in 1950 with a BS Degree in Chemistry. Eugene was employed by Wyeth Laboratories, Marietta, for 36 years, where he was supervisor of the Analytical Chemistry Lab, retiring in 1987. He served two years in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict, being sent to Europe and assigned to the European Command Laboratory in Heidelberg, Germany. He worked as an analytical chemist for 14 months until his discharge. After years of collecting antiques by attending public auctions, mostly in Lancaster County, Eugene and his wife were antique dealers, exhibiting shows in Lancaster and York Counties, and he had a wealth of knowledge in the antique world and touched so many that came to know and respect him. His other interests included fishing, hunting, gardening, a 25 tree orchard and beekeeping. Eugene was also referred to as "Jeep." He had a great love for college ball, especially Penn State football and the North Carolina Tar Heels!
He is survived by cousins: David L. and Lynda A. Charles, Millersville, both of whom he often referred to as his "son and daughter."
Dave and Lynda would like to especially thank Hospice for their exceptional care during Eugene's last days.
The Funeral Service will be held at Central Manor Church of God, 387 Penn Street, Washington Boro, PA 17582 on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Scott Davis, officiating. A Viewing will be held at the church from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Interment in Conestoga Memorial Park, with Full Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: Central Manor Church of God, or Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com