Eugene A. Habecker, 79, of Lititz, passed away on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at home.
He was born in Lincoln to the late William and Elizabeth (Eberly) Habecker and was the husband of Rosalie M. (Lutz) Habecker, with whom he shared 62 years of marriage.
He was a member of United Fellowship of Reinholds. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, puzzles, and was avid Phillies fan.
Eugene worked in manufacturing for Atlas Denim.
In addition to his wife, Eugene is survived by 4 daughters, Bonnie A. Dooley, wife of Tim, Brenda L. Breasette, Wanda J. Chane, and Shelly R. Latshaw, wife of John; 14 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Bill Habecker.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Evelyn Bender, and two brothers, Dennis and Glen Habecker
Services are private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
