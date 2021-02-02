Eudora Marie "Dori" Giffing, age 67 of New Providence, passed away on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at the Lancaster General Hospital. She was the loving wife of Dale D. Giffing with whom she celebrated 11 years of marriage on July 31st. Born in Hershey she was the daughter of the late Charles F. and Grace Nauman Derr.
She worked as a switch board operator for Clipper Magazine for 16 years. Dori loved elephants, doing sudoku and crossword puzzles, reading, four wheeling, going to wine festivals, and most of all, spending time with her grandchildren and family. She was a very loving wife and mother.
Surviving besides her husband are 4 children: Katrina D. (Shawn) Weaser, Melanie L. (Harold) Luther, both of Middletown, PA, Charles F. "Chuck" Wolf (Camaria Buffington), Jesse E. Wolf (Tiffany Jantzi), both of Harrisburg, 4 step children: Sheryl (Randy) Shutt of Pequea, Donroe Giffing of Lancaster, Chris (Cindy) Wolf of East Earl, Lynn Albon of Williamsburg, VA, 7 grandchildren: Kayla and Kerrie Weaser, Shelby and Joshua Luther, Clayton Shutt, Max and Theresa Albon, and 6 siblings: Edgar Derr, Sr. of Landisville, James (Peggy) Derr of Ulysses, PA, Darlene Miller of Dagsboro, DE, Claire (Jeffrey) Swarr of Mount Joy, Galen Derr of Pequea, Valetta (Derrick) Ghee of Mount Joy. She was preceded in death by a sister, Charlene Robertson.
A viewing will take place from Wesley Church, 1104 Kirkwood Pike, Quarryville, PA, on Sunday, February 7th at 2 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 3 p.m. Pastor Blake Deibler will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Doris' honor to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. Online condolences can be left on the funeral home website. reynoldsandshivery.com