Etta Z. Hoover, 88, of Frystown, passed away in her residence on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. She was the wife of the late Phares M. Hoover. She was born in West Earl Township, Lancaster County on March 2, 1932, a daughter of the late Rufus Z. and Lizzie M. Zimmerman Nolt.
Etta was employed for many years as a cook at the Shady Maple Deli and was a member of Hamlin Mennonite Church of the Weaverland Conference.
She is survived by sons: George Nolt Hoover and wife Marie W. Hurst Hoover of Elizabethville; Gerald Lee Hoover and wife Lynda Jane Sensenig Hoover of Myerstown; Galen Ray Hoover and wife Vera N. Martin Hoover of Gooding, ID; 23 grandchildren; 72 great-grandchildren; siblings: Martin Nolt of Manitoba, Canada; Rufus Nolt of Lititz; Lizzie Gingrich and husband David Gingrich of Lititz; Lena Martin and husband Carl Martin of Ephrata; Emma Martin of Lititz; John Nolt and wife Vera Nolt of Lititz; Miriam Oberholtzer and husband Nathan Oberholtzer of Denver; Mabel Hoover and husband Raymond Hoover of East Earl; Ann Mae Hoover and husband Enos Hoover of New Holland; Lloyd Nolt and wife Reba Nolt of Lititz; Nora Burkholder and husband Carl Burkholder of Seneca Falls, NY; sister-in-law, Martha Nolt of Richland. She was preceded in death by brother, Titus Nolt; sisters-in-law, Edna Nolt and Bernice Nolt; brother-in-law, Harlan Martin.
Funeral service will be held privately. PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangements. www.clauserfh.com
A living tribute »