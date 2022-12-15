Etta S. Horning, 92, of Ephrata, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Lincoln Christian Home.
She was born in East Earl to the late Enos and Fannie (Snyder) Weaver and was the wife of the late Edwin Z. Horning who passed away in July 2020.
She was a member of Meadow Valley Mennonite Church.
Etta was a homemaker.
Etta is survived by four children, Raymond W., husband of Janice (Hurst) Horning of Akron, Lester W., husband of Rose Ann (Sensenig) Horning of Ephrata, Edwin, Jr., husband of Nancy (Sensenig) Horning of Ephrata, Arlene W., wife of John M. Hurst of Lititz; 18 grandchildren; 68 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Aaron (Martha) Weaver, and a sister, Esther (Samuel) Horst.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by seven siblings, Lizzie (Eli) Wenger, Mary (Amory) Hoover, Anna (Ivan) Nolt, Mabel (Michael) Horning, Raymond (Thelma) Weaver, Joseph Weaver, and Nora (Raymond) Hurst.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, December 18, 2022, from 5 to 8 PM at Lincoln Christian Home, 1307 Apple Street, Ephrata. Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 19, 2022, at 9:00 AM at Lincoln Christian Home, with further services at 9:30 AM, at Meadow Valley Mennonite Church, 200 Meadow Valley Road, Ephrata, with Bishop Quinton Wenger officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff and caregivers at Lincoln Christian Home and Hospice & Community Care for their loving care over the years.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
