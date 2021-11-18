Etta M. Hoover, 68, of 580 Reidenbach Road, New Holland, died Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at her home. Born in Earl Twp., she was the daughter of the late Benjamin F. and Mary Z. Martin Hoover.
Etta was a member of the New Holland Mennonite Church, Groffdale Conference.
Surviving are two brothers, Mahlon married to Martha G. (Martin) Hoover of Ephrata, and Frank married to Laura B. (Martin) Hoover of New Holland; five sisters, Susie married to Clarence Reiff of East Earl, Sarah married to Walter Martin of Penn Yan, NY, Ruth married to Henry Z. Martin of New Holland, Mary married to Paul H. Martin of New Holland, and Alice married to Reuben Weaver of East Earl; and 38 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister, Nora Hoover and a brother, Milton Hoover.
A Funeral will be held on Saturday, November 20, at 9:30 A.M. at the New Holland Old Order Mennonite Church with Bishop Titus H. Martin officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. A Viewing will be held at her late home on Friday from 2-4 P.M. and 6-8 P.M. Kindly omit flowers. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.
