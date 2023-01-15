Ethyl M. Grandle, 97, of Middletown, PA, formerly of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. She was the daughter of the late Norman and Ivy (Rathkey) Wagner. She was married to her husband, the late Thomas Grandle, Sr. for 49 years until his passing in 1995.
Ethyl worked for Hubley Toys for many years. She loved dogs, reading, eating sweets, and taking care of her family. She kept them full of her good cooking, especially rice pudding and peanut chews. She was the glue that held them together, and the sweetest woman they ever knew.
Surviving is her brother, Earl Wagner (Laura), sister, Marilyn Pizzaro (Valentine), daughter, Gail Grandle, grandchildren: Tracy Grandle, Tony Grandle, Travis Grandle, Keith Eshleman, grandson-in-law, Tony Sariano, many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and friend, Jimmy Beard. She was preceded in death by her children: Thomas Grandle, Jr., Ricky Grandle, Georgia Grandle, grandson, Terry Grandle, granddaughter, Jennifer Eshleman, siblings, Dick, John, Shirley, Fern, and Boysie, and best friend, Jane Beard.
Interment at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
