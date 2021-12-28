Ethel Wall, 85, of Millersville (formerly of Lancaster) passed away on December 24, 2021 at her home. She was the loving wife of 53 years to Thomas J. Wall, Sr., who preceded her in death in 2012. Ethel was born in Port Carbon, PA to Vincent and Ethel Doyle.
Ethel was full of life, brightening any room she walked into with her warm smile and sparkling personality. She enjoyed dancing with her husband, Tom, playing Mahjong with her friends, and spending time with her family. She was ever the hostess and would welcome anyone into her home, making them the center of her attention. After many years of working and raising her family, Ethel retired from Verizon.
Ethel’s greatest joy was her family. She leaves behind three children, Thomas J. Wall, Jr. (Linda), of Rancho Mission Viejo, CA, Ann Willig (Steve) of Lancaster, Daniel Wall (Amy) of Lancaster; five grandchildren, Aimee Brierly (Kyle), Patrick and Ian Willig, and Carly and Kelly Wall; and one great-grandson, JJ Brierly.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Funeral Service at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602 on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 11 AM with Deacon Tony Weaver officiating. Friends may greet the family from 9:30 AM until the time of the service. The family is kindly requesting that masks be worn. Interment will follow in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
