Ethel V. Lesher, 91, of Adamstown, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019, at home.
She was born in Denver to the late Martin and Mary (Taylor) Shober and was the wife of Pierce Lesher, Jr., with whom she shared 73 years of marriage.
She was a member of Peace United Church of Christ.
Ethel worked for many years for various employers including Bollman Hat Factory, the R. Samuel Fichtorn family (as a housekeeper), Dutchmaid, and Ensinger Printing Service.
In addition to her husband, Ethel is survived by a son, Kent, husband of Jane (Aumen) Lesher of Adamstown; 3 grandchildren, Jason, husband of Carolyn Lesher of Adamstown, Katie, wife of Michael Brim of Columbus, OH, and Andrew, husband of Amber Lesher of Mohnton; and 7 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by 6 brothers, Earl, Richard, Ralph, Ed, John, and George Shober; 6 sisters, Polly Emerich, Grace Kurtz, Helen Gensemer, Arlene Emes, Edna Messner, and Mary Troupe; and a great-grandson, Francis Lesher.
A viewing will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 10 to 11 am, at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut St., Denver. Funeral services will follow at 11 am, with Pastor Betsy E. Martin Bruaw officiating. Interment will take place in the Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.