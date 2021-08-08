Ethel V. Emery, age 84, of Elizabethtown, formerly of Hellam, PA and also Norfolk, VA, died peacefully on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at the home of her daughter. She was the wife of the late John A. Emery who passed away July of 1968.
Born October 29, 1936 in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late Bernard A. and Clara V. (Farr) Alvey. She graduated from Suitland High School in Prince George's County, MD. She attended LCBC church. She was preceded in death by her siblings Joseph B. Alvey, Sr., James E. "Pete" Alvey, Calvin Leroy Alvey, Edith June (Alvey) NeSmith and Bernard A. Alvey, Jr.
She worked for Port-A-Crib in Hellam, PA; McCrory's Stores in York, PA, but most of her working years were as a church secretary at St. John's Episcopal Church in York, PA; Church of the Ascension in Norfolk, VA; St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Norfolk, VA and Epworth United Methodist Church in Norfolk, VA.
Mrs. Emery is survived by a daughter, Laura A. Sherk, and her husband Jacob, of Elizabethtown; a daughter, Linda S. Kirschstein, and her husband Troy, of York; a son, Mark E. Emery, and his wife Leslie, of York and a daughter, Lois M. Emery of Virginia Beach, VA. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Life service is scheduled for 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at LCBC Church, 951 N. Hills Road, York. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 AM. A private burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Homeland Hospice, 2300 Vartan Way, Suite 270, Harrisburg, PA 17110; or to The Alzheimer's Association online at alz.org. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com