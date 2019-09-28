Ethel S. Meck, 94, entered into her eternal reward in Christ at Harrison House, Christiana, surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. She was born in East Lampeter Twp. to the late John M. and Mary (Groff) Sollenberger, and shared 32 years of marriage with Parke Shaubach Meck before his death in 1978.
She had a deep faith in God. A member of Lampeter Church of the Brethren, Ethel served as a Deaconess, Bible school teacher and sang in the choir.
Ethel enjoyed life while working beside her husband Parke and children on their family farm. Ethel cherished her grandchildren. Ethel found joy in flowers, crafts, quilting, and crocheting for Project Linus. She was a selfless, strong and energetic woman.
Later in life Ethel worked at various local restaurants and bakeries.
Surviving Ethel are her daughter Debra Lynn, wife of David Zimmerman, Kinzers, son Pastor John Dwight Meck, husband of Deborah (Dombach), Willow Street, 5 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and her sister Grace, wife of Daniel Rohrer, Jr., Lititz. In addition to her parents and husband, Ethel was preceded in death by her son James LeMar Meck in 2017; as well as 3 brothers Ivan, Lloyd and Clyde Sollenberger; 3 sisters, Alice Graver, Ruth Nolt and Dorothy Harnish; and 1 grandson and 2 great-granddaughters.
Funeral services will take place 11 AM Tuesday, October 1st at Lampeter Church of the Brethren, 1900 Lampeter Road, Lancaster, PA 17602, with Rev. Christopher Shelly and Rev, John D. Hostetter officiating. Viewings will be held 6-8 PM Monday Sept 30th and 10-11 AM on Tuesday at the church. Interment will be in Strasburg Mennonite Cemetery.
To send online condolences, please visit: BachmanSnyder.com717-687-7644