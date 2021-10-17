Ethel “Rosie” Gochnauer, 83, of Columbia, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 11, 2021, at her home. Born in Manheim, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Amelia Shearer McGallicher. Ethel was the loving wife of the late Elvin Gochnauer for 55 years before his passing in 2013.
She was employed as a school bus driver for Eschbach Bus Service for 31 years before working at Columbia Re-Uzit Shop up until her passing. Ethel was a faithful member of Pequea Church. She enjoyed flower gardening, word searches, spider solitaire, watching Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, Rejoicing in the Lord, birdwatching, especially hummingbirds, and spending time with her beloved sons, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are three sons; N. Eugene Gochnauer, of Columbia, Donald R. Gochnauer, of Willow Street, Ricky husband of Gina Sibley Gochnauer, of Kansas City, Kansas, two grandchildren, Jolene Vaughn, Leah Steffy, four great grandchildren, Braeden Vaughn, James Christaldi, Chasey and Reese McDermitt, a brother, Dale husband of Sara K. Belier, of New Holland, and a sister-in-law, Edna Stoltzfus McGallicher, of Carmichaels. Preceding her in death are two brothers, Marvin S. McGallicher, Merle J. and his wife Carol Harnish McGallicher.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Ethel’s funeral service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim on Thursday October 21, 2021 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing and time of visitation with the family from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will be at a later date in Pequea Church Cemetery.
Those desiring can send contributions in Ethel’s memory to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125 Lancaster 17604-4125 or to Mennonite Central Committee, 21 South 12th Street Akron, PA 17501. To send the family on-line condolences please visit, www.BuchFuneral.com.
