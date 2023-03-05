Ethel Mae Longenecker Shelly of Pleasant View Communities, Manheim went home to be with her LORD and Savior on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at the age of 100. Ethel was born on June 23, 1922 to the late William S. and Barbara Wolgemuth Longenecker of Mount Joy Township. She and Heber Becker Shelly were married on June 4, 1950. They were married for 58 years until Heber passed on August 7, 2008.
Ethel was a graduate of Moody Bible Institute in 1947. She served as administrative assistant for several companies as well as taught in a one-room schoolhouse for 2 years. Ethel was also involved in Child Evangelism Good News Clubs and corrected Bible lessons for York County Prison inmates.
Ethel was preceded in death by 5 brothers and 3 sisters. She is survived by her sister Verdella Spickler of Mount Joy; sisters-in-law, Heidi Keller (Robert) of Lititz, Peggy Longenecker of Lancaster. She is also survived by her 5 children: Dennis, husband of Coletta Shelly of Lancaster, Terry, wife of Francis Swann of Glenmoore, Bonnie, wife of Dennis Sharp of Denver, Diane, wife of R. William Book of Ronks, and Debbie, wife of David Arndt of Lititz; 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Ethel enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, baking, reading, crocheting, knitting and won many ribbons at the Manheim Farm Show for her needle work. She knitted several thousand baby hats for Chester County Women's Services and Operation Christmas Child (a division of Samaritans Purse). She continued knitting up until the final week of her life when the LORD called her home.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ethel's Memorial Service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Thursday evening from 6:00 PM until the time of service. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family in Chiques Church Cemetery, Manheim. The Memorial Service will be live-streamed from the funeral home. To view the live-stream visit Ethel's obituary page on the Buch Funeral Home website. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
