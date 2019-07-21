Ethel M. Young

Ethel M. (Hollinger) Young, 92, of Lititz, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at United Zion Retirement Community.
She was born in Manheim Township to the late John G. and Elsie (Frey) Hollinger and was the wife of the late Claude G. Young, Sr. who died in 2016.
She was a member of Salem United Methodist Church of Rothsville, Rothsville Rabbit Hillers, Rothsville Fire Co. Auxiliary, and several card clubs. In the early years she was a dispatcher for the fire co. She enjoyed spending time with family and babysitting her grandchildren.
Ethel was a cafeteria worker for the Warwick School District, at the Rothsville Elementary and Warwick Middle School.
Ethel is survived by four sons, Claude Jr., husband of Gloria Young of Lititz, Gary, husband of Sharye Young of Ephrata, Craig, husband of Deborah Young of Lititz, and John, husband of Jodi Young of Lititz; a daughter, Linda, wife of Allen Lutz of Lititz; 9 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, and a sister, Arlene Becker of Brethren Village.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, July 23rd, from 6 to 8 pm at Stradling Funeral Home, 30 N. 9th St., Akron. An additional viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 24th, from 9 to 10 am, at the Salem United Methodist Church, 1744 Rothsville Road, Lititz. Funeral services will follow at 10 am, with Pastor Larry Kipp and Chaplain Ethan Levengood officiating.
Interment will take place in the Millport Union Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Ethel's memory may be made to United Zion Retirement Home Caring Fund, 722 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 or Caring Hospice, 101 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603.
