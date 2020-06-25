Ethel M. Yelk, 87, of New Holland, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020 after a brief illness at Lancaster General Hospital.
Born in Salisbury Twp., she was a daughter of the late Edward F. and Florence (Diem) Miller. Her husband, Robert W. Yelk, died July 11, 2005.
Ethel was a 1951 graduate of Paradise High School and later retired as secretary at Caernarvon Elementary School.
She was a member of Pequea E.C. Church.
Surviving are three children, Barbara A. Eannone of Ephrata, Thomas R. Yelk of East Earl, and Judith A. (Alan) Fisher of East Earl; five grandchildren, Kristan Ann Eannone, Jared M. Eannone, Evan M. Yelk, Brett A. (Hannah) Fisher, and Joel M. Fisher; a sister, Betty J. (Curtis) Graybill; and a brother, J. Robert (Alta Hoover) Miller.
Preceding her in death are four sisters, Helen Slaymaker, Eva Lehman, Dorothy Hillard, and E. Eleanor Witmer; and three brothers, Edwin P., William, and Paul Miller.
A private graveside service at Pleasant View Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125, or to the American Heart Association, (heart.org). To send the family online condolences, visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.