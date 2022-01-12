Ethel M. Ruhl, 84, of Manheim, died peacefully, Saturday, January 8, 2022 at her residence. She was the loving wife of J. Arthur “Art” Ruhl and they celebrated 67 years of marriage this past September. Born in Manheim she was the daughter of the late Cletus and Ethel (Toms) Frey. Ethel worked as a hostess at the former Kreider Restaurant of Manheim. Ethel along with her husband were founding members of LCBC. Ethel loved to take trips with Art on their motorcycle and they visited numerous places in the United States and Canada. Art and his family would like to thank Hospice & Community Care for their care of Ethel at this time.
Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons, Dale, husband of Bonnie Ruhl, Crossville, TN, Douglas, husband of Deana Ruhl, Manheim; three grandchildren, Jessica, Derick, and Alana Ruhl; a brother Earl Frey, Lancaster; and a sister Nancy Newport, Manheim.
A Celebration of Life Service to be held at LCBC Church, Manheim Campus, will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions in Ethel’s memory may be sent to LCBC Church, Manheim Campus, 2392 Mount Joy Road, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit:www.BuchFuneral.com
A living tribute »