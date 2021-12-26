Ethel M. (Renninger) Ludwig (93) journeyed peacefully home to glory on December 20, 2021 while in her room at Garden Spot Village in New Holland after several weeks of declining health. Born in New Holland, she was the daughter of the late Edwin C. and Elizabeth (Wanner) Renninger.
She married the late Melvin H. Ludwig on February 1, 1947 and shared 53 loving years of marriage until the time of his passing in 2000. Ethel and Melvin were best friends through their school years and gained the nickname of “bread and butter” by their peers.
After graduating from New Holland High School in 1945, she was employed fulltime many years by Enterprise Telephone Company (Frontier Communications). As a youth she attended St. Stephens Reformed Church, then joined New Holland United Methodist Church after marriage, singing in the choir and being active in other ministries. In recent years, she attended Garden Spot Village services.
Though involved in family farming, work and church activities, her happiest times were with her family to whom she was deeply devoted. Her family gratefully treasures memories of her loving relationship with Melvin, “grandma hugs with ear nibbling and giggles,” making chicken corn soup with “delicious dough balls,” fun family singing and playing spirited games of Parcheesi, Pinochle, Croquet and Bingo. Her many handmade quilted, knitted and crocheted gifts continue to give comfort. She was a very outgoing, loving person and will be deeply missed by family and friends.
Ethel is survived by her children; Ellen E. Ludwig of Ephrata, Edward G. Ludwig married to Shirley A. (Myer) of Lancaster and James M. Ludwig married to Lena M. (Kanagy) of New Holland; grandchildren, Matthew Ludwig married to Carrie, Mindi Burke and Justin Ludwig married to Sarah; and great-grandchildren, Molly Jane and Caroline Ludwig, Ethan and Alexa Burke, and Lane Ludwig.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is predeceased by her sister, Helen Gifford.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to her many caregiving friends at Garden Spot Village.
Interment will be held privately at Zeltenreich UCC Cemetery. Memorial contributions are welcomed to the Garden Spot Village Benevolent Fund, 433 S Kinzer Avenue, New Holland, PA 17557. Memories and condolences may be posted at www.BeckFuneral.com. Arrangements by Beck Funeral Home, New Holland.
