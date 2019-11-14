Ethel M. Lusby, 99, of Narvon, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at the Ephrata Community Hospital. She was the widow of the late George P. Lusby who died in 1999. Born in Cochranville, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Mary E. Kiems Pierce.
Ethel was a devoted mother and grandmother. She looked forward every year when the family gathered for her birthday celebrations. She also enjoyed watching the Hallmark Channel with her daughter Marie. She was a member of the Maple Grove Mennonite Church.
She is survived by eight children; Nancy Ruggiero and husband Frank of Riverhead, NY, Marie Fellenbaum and husband Harold of Narvon, PA, Dorie Lusby of Honey Brook, Pastor Mike Lusby and wife Fianna of Gap, Bill Lusby and wife Gloria of Oxford, Joe Lusby and wife Sandy of Atglen, Mary Miller and husband Chris of Holtwood and Jim Lusby and wife Brenda of Denver, PA, 29 grandchildren, 53 great-grandchildren and 20 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by three sons; David, George and Jake Lusby and two siblings; Sam Pierce and Ruthann Pierce.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Maple Grove Mennonite Church, 549 Swan Road, Atglen, PA followed by burial at the Old Road Mennonite Cemetery, Gap, PA. Family and friends are also invited to attend the viewing at the church from 10:00 AM to the time of the service.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg.