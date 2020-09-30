Ethel M. (King) Clarke, born December 6, 1934, passed peacefully on September 28, 2020 in the care of Hospice.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Clarke, a grandchild, and her son, Ronald A. King II, husband of Judy King. She is survived by 3 sisters and 1 brother and her daughters, Kimberly Buffington, Wendy King, and Jodi Fry, wife of Jeff Fry; and 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
No services are planned. Contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care in Ethel's name if so desired.
