Ethel M. Hollinger, 100, of Manheim passed away peacefully of natural causes on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Pleasant View Retirement Community, Manheim. Born in Conoy Township, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Maria Shelly Hilsher. She was the loving wife of the late Marvin H. Hollinger who died in 1992. Ethel was a member of Manheim Brethren In Christ Church. In her earlier years, Ethel worked at the former Steffy's Greenhouse where she loved flowers and gardening. She also enjoyed birdwatching and loved to spend time with her family.
Surviving is a daughter, Carol A. Strayer, of York, two sons, Nevin R. Hollinger and Stevie L. husband of Cindy Hollinger both of Manheim, 8 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and a daughter-in-law, Bonnie Hollinger of Mechanicsburg. She was preceded in death by a son, Earl Hollinger and four brothers, Leroy, Harry, Paul, and Clarence Hilsher.
Due to current public health guidelines, services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment in Manheim Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Ethel's memory to Manheim Brethren In Christ Church, 54 North Penryn Road, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
