Ethel M. Gordon, 86, of Manheim, died peacefully on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Pleasant View Communities, Manheim. Born in Manheim, she was the daughter of the late Arthur Bingeman and Eva Kline Bingeman Harding. A homemaker, she was the wife of Fred E. Gordon and they observed their 66th wedding anniversary in August of this year.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Fred, is a son, Terry E. husband of Cheryl Gordon of Ocean Pines, MD, a daughter, Cindy M. Geib of Manheim, two grandsons: Jamie E. husband of Heather Miller of Manheim, Terry E. Gordon, Jr. of Fleetwood, a step grandson, Ryan Smithson of Falls Church, Virginia, and step granddaughter, Jessica Smithson of Selbyville, DE, and great-grandchildren: Melinda Sue Miller of Manheim, and Hannah and Wyatt Gordon of Lawton, OK, and a step great-grandson, Douglas E. Heller of Manheim. Preceding her in death are three brothers: Arthur, Victor, and Jay Bingeman, and four sisters: Eva, Thelma Jean, Minerva and Floy.
Funeral services for Ethel will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Hernley Mennonite Cemetery, Manheim. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Ethel’s memory to Hospice For All Seasons Foundation, 280 South Hill Drive, Grantville, PA 17028; or Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center, 848 South Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com