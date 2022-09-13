Ethel M. Acosta, 88, of Landis Homes, Lititz, PA entered into eternal rest on September 8, 2022. Born in Manheim, PA, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Gertrude (Zink) Waltz. She was the wife of the late Albert Acosta until his passing in 2011.
Ethel was a long-time member of the First Assembly of God Church in Lancaster. She and her husband Albert spent many hours visiting and praying with the shut-ins after Sunday church services. She also enjoyed the many times she spent volunteering in the church nursery.
In Ethel' s earlier years she was employed by Schick and RCA. She pursued a higher education and graduated from Nursing School in 1979. During her nursing career she provided kind and companionate care to her patients until her retirement in 1996.
Ethel enjoyed all family gatherings and looked forward to the annual family reunions where she could reminisce with her siblings and their extended family members. She also cherished the times she spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Ethel is survived by her daughter Nancy wife of David Jackson, Lancaster. Two grandchildren: Katrina wife of Jason Bradley, Yardley, PA and Christopher Jackson, Lancaster. Three great-grandchildren: Keller, Dalton, and Jase of Yardley, PA. Three siblings: Luke Waltz, Mount Joy, Shirley Waller, Columbia and Larry Waltz, Columbia. She was preceded in death by two sons Jeffrey and Douglas. Also, eight siblings: Betty, Vivian, Vera, Velma, Henry, Jr., Ralph, Clifford and Richard.
Family and friends are invited to attend Ethel's Funeral Service at Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut Street, Columbia, PA 17512 on Friday, September 16, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Chaplain Anne Weaver officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.
The family would like to extend a special appreciation to the caring staff at Landis Homes.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Ethel's memory to Landis Homes Caring Fund, 1001 E. Oregon Road Lititz, PA 17543.