Ethel L. Snavely, 95, of Manheim, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Pleasant View Retirement Community. Born in Berwick, she was the daughter of the late Casper and Bertha Dunlap Dendler. She was the loving wife of the late Robert F. Snavely, who passed away in 2008. Ethel worked for the former Hamilton Watch Company, Lancaster and during World War II she worked for Indiantown Gap military base. She was an active and faithful member of Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, Manheim where she taught Sunday school and served on the missions committee. Her mission work included several trips to Mexico and Alaska. Ethel also volunteered for Meals on Wheels and Nearly-Nu, both of Manheim.
Surviving is a daughter, Karen wife of David Garner of Manheim, two sons: David husband of Rita Snavely of Brickerville, Paul husband of Terry Snavely of Manheim, six grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by twelve siblings.
The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to all the staff on the 400 unit of the JC Wenger Health Care Center at Pleasant View for the love and care shown to Ethel.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment in Manheim Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Ethel's memory to Pleasant View Retirement Community, Benevolent Care Endowment Fund, 544 North Penryn Road, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
