Ethel K. Weissmann, age 97, passed away peacefully at her home on October 16, 2022 in Florham Park, NJ. She was predeceased by her husband, Gerd F. Weissmann. She is survived by daughters Sylvia Glinko, married to Stanley Glinko, of Florham Park, NJ, and Karen Weissmann, married to Robert Vaillancourt, of Millersville, PA, and her son, Eric Weissmann of King George, VA. She is also survived by grandchildren, Daniel and Lauren Glinko.
Ethel was born in Millersville, PA in 1924 to Laura (Hubley) and J. Hoffman Kise. She graduated from Millersville State Teacher's College in 1945 and taught elementary school in the Lancaster, PA area as well as in Elkart, Indiana. She returned to school full-time at Penn State University and received a master's degree in Education. While at Penn State she met her future husband and they settled in Florham Park, NJ where they raised their family. After Gerd's death in 1984 she spent 20 years working at the Morris County Library.
She will be buried next to her husband and parents in Millersville, PA. Services will be private.
A living tribute »