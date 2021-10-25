Ethel K. Glick DeHaven Brosius

Ethel Brosius of Ephrata, PA went home to be with her maker on October 22, 2021.
Born in Joanna, PA, she was the daughter of the late Willis and Edna Glick and the wife of N. Jackson Brosius who went to be with his maker in 2018.
Ethel was a mother to Eugene DeHaven, David DeHaven married to Patricia, Dawn Ortiz married to Jerry, stepmother to Elizabeth married to Paul, Eric married to Susan, and Joel. She was honored to be called Mom-Mom by Brittany, Hillary, Katey, Allen, Christopher, Jessica, Becky, Nicole, and ten great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by two siblings, Titus and Caleb, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceding her is death was a stepson Randolph, brother Wesley and sisters Lena and Esther.
She worked for Burroughs in Downingtown and Paoli for 26 years. She then became an LPN and worked at Hickory House Nursing Home, retiring from there in 2009. She used to love baking specialty cakes, reading and watching Hallmark movies. She had been a member of Bethany Grace Fellowship Church.
There will be no public service at this time. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be sent to Bethany Grace Fellowship Church, 400 Reading Rd., East Earl, PA 17519. The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be submitted at www.groffeckenroth.com.