Ethel Jane Jackson, of Ephrata, passed away quietly at Hospice & Community Care-Mount Joy, on June 12, 2020. Ethel, age 86, had bravely battled cancer for the past four months.
She was born in Westmoreland City, PA to the late William S. Miekle and Edith F. Miekle and was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Richard A. Jackson. She was also preceded in death by her three sisters and one brother.
She is survived by one son, Dr. T. Scott Jackson, married to Karen M. Jackson of Akron; one granddaughter, Jenny M. Phomsopha married to S. Michael Phomsopha and two great-grandchildren Oliver S. Phomsopha and Anistyn G. Phomsopha, all of Lemoyne.
Ethel worked in various capacities in nursing homes as a nursing assistant, volunteer coordinator, and activities director. She is best remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Many remember her quiet, friendly spirit and great wisdom. She enjoyed her family get-togethers, flowers, lunches with friends, going to the hairdresser, and her cat.
A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 7:00 PM at Stradling Funeral Home, 30 N. 9th Street, Akron, with a visitation prior beginning at 6:00 PM. Interment in North Huntingdon, PA will occur at the discretion of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604 or the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016-5337.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com