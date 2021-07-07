In the Lord's timing, Ethel J. Steffy, 94, of Terre Hill, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2021 at home. She was married to the late James Steffy for 65 years until his death in 2017. She was born in Lancaster County.
Ethel was a dedicated homemaker and mother. She enjoyed painting and crafting.
She is survived by a son, Daniel Steffy; a sister, Eva Schutz; and a brother, Elvin Heck. She is now reunited with her loving husband, they can dance over heaven together.
A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, July 9th at 10:00 A.M. at Memory Gardens, 319 Wabash Road, Ephrata, PA with the Rev. Brad Haws officiating. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA
