Ethel I. Zimmerman, 85, of Mount Joy, passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at home. She was the wife of Richard E. Zimmerman with whom they would have celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary on September 11, 2021. She was born in Columbia, daughter of the late Lloyd M. and Ethel I. Hartman Raifsnider.
Ethel was a homemaker, worked as an LPN, and drove school bus for 13 years before her retirement. She was a graduate of Columbia High School, Class of 1954. Ethel was a member of Silver Spring Baptist Church, where she played piano for many years. She also made many quilts for family members and friends.
Surviving in addition to her husband, her children: Dale (Debra) Zimmerman, Columbia; Richard (Josie) Zimmerman, Battleboro, NC; Thomas (Cindy) Zimmerman, Willow Street; Samuel (Jennifer) Zimmerman, Spring Grove; Judy (Lester) Landis, Lititz; Jean (Terry) Stevens, Halifax and Lucy (Keith) Gillette, Reems. Twenty-three grandchildren and twenty-seven great-grandchildren. Brothers: Lloyd Raifsnider, Mount Joy; Wayne (Cassie) Raifsnider, Petersburg and John (Leslie) Raifsnider, Denver. Sister: Janice (Jay) Charles, Elizabethtown. She was preceded in death by sons: David and Dennis Zimmerman; grandson: Timothy Lester Landis; and brother: Jerry Raifsnider.
The Funeral Service will be held at Silver Spring Baptist Church, 4001 Marietta Ave., Columbia, PA 17512 on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. There will be no public viewing, however, visitation will be from 2:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. Interment in Kraybill Mennonite Cemetery.
Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Silver Spring Baptist Church. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
