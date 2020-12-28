Ethel I. Stoppard Horst, 92, of Manheim, died peacefully on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at her home. Born in Rapho Township, she was the daughter of the late Phares and Irene Sipling Hoffer. Ethel was the wife of the late Willis W. Horst who died in September of 2017; her first husband was the late Thomas E. Stoppard who died in July of 2000. She was a retired garment worker. Ethel had a strong relationship with Jesus, was a faithful member of the Manheim Brethren in Christ Church and participated in the Friendship Club. A very social person; Ethel loved meeting people and eating at local restaurants and visiting with her friends. She had a deep love for her extended family and a soft heart for all animals.
Surviving are many nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death are seven brothers: Chester, Emanuel, Abram, Stanley, Phares Jr., Carl, and Martin Hoffer, and two sisters: Erma and Betty Jane Hoffer.
Services for Ethel will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in East Fairview Church of the Brethren Cemetery, Manheim. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
