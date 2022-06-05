Ethel Gorshin, 96, of Landisville, went into the arms of angels May 29, 2022. Born in Steelton, she was the daughter of the late John and Elizabeth (Matkovic) Zerance. She was the devoted wife of Joseph L. Gorshin for over 41 years, until his passing in 1994.
Ethel will be remembered as a long-time parishioner of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, where she and Joseph raised their family. In her free time, she enjoyed reading gardening magazines and the daily newspaper.
She will be sorely missed by her sons, Alan Gorshin and J. Louis Gorshin, Jr., both of Landisville; siblings: Elizabeth Zerance of Steelton, Marie Zerance also of Steelton, Jane Vollrath of Harrisburg, Don Zerance of Steelton and John Zerance of North Carolina, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601, at 11 AM on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. A viewing will be held from 10 AM until the time of Mass. A private family burial will take place at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Leo the Great Catholic Church at the address above.
