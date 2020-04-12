Ethel G. Bielmyer, 99, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on April 4, 2020, at St. Anne's Retirement Community. She was the loving wife of Henry A. Bielmyer, who died of Multiple Sclerosis and daughter of Ervin Brown and Carrie (Werner) Brown.
Born in Strasburg Township, she graduated from East Lampeter Township High School in 1939. After graduation, she worked as a payroll clerk for Hamilton Watch and enjoyed traveling with family and friends in her 1940 Pontiac. She also worked for Conestoga Valley School District in the cafeteria and later at Good & Plenty. She was a resilient person who faced many obstacles which made her kinder and stronger.
A member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Lancaster, and had previously belonged to First Church of God, Lancaster, and Bohem's United Methodist Church, Willow Street. Her favorite pastimes included spending time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren, volunteering, gardening, canning, participating in sewing groups, and leading Brownie Troop #173 and Junior Girl Scouts Troop #174. She lived for nearly 70 years at 2007 Meadow Ridge Dr., Lancaster.
She is survived by sons, Henry Bielmyer (Sharon) of Holtwood, PA, and Ervin Bielmyer (Janice) of Wilsons, VA; daughter Nancy C, Slaugh (Timothy) of Lancaster, PA; nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; sister Dorothy Baile of Lancaster, PA; and sisters-in-law, Shirley Bielmyer of Columbia, PA and Martha (Caldwell) Brown of Great Falls, VA.
In addition to husband and parents, she was predeceased by brother, Ervin Brown and sister, Carolyn (Brown) Murray.
Due to the COVID-19, services will be held at a later date at Boehm's United Methodist Church with interment to follow in the adjoining cemetery.
