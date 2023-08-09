Ethel Elizabeth (Chapman) Higgins, 96, of Masonic Village Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 4th surrounded by her family. Known and loved by many as "Tootsie" she was born in Lancaster on December 14th, 1926 to the late William (Olweiler)and Ethel (Hocker) Chapman.
She was an Elizabethtown girl, who grew up on Bainbridge Street and remembered long childhood walks with her father through the Masonic campus. Here she met her husband Bob, a boy from the Patton School, and together they would travel with his Naval appointments to Rhode Island, New York, California, and finally Annapolis, MD. Ethel and her husband settled in Middletown, PA where they raised their four children and where she was a long-time member of Presbyterian Congregation of Middletown.
Ethel enjoyed bowling and volunteering for Meals on Wheels and The Arc of Dauphin County. Her home was a sanctuary for many well-loved pets, and she never missed an opportunity to enjoy a hot fudge sundae or a sticky bun. She worked alongside Bob in his dental practice and enjoyed getting to know all of the patients. Many happy years were spent visiting North Fort Myers, FL and family in Rehoboth Beach, DE.
Ethel loved her family and friends, who will remember her for her kindness, resilience, easy-going nature and spunk. She won people over immediately with her gentle but spirited sense of humor, which remained through her last days. She was a wife, mother, daughter, aunt, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be lovingly remembered and deeply missed.
She is survived by her daughter Barbara and husband Neil Fasnacht; son Tim and wife Patty Higgins; and a daughter Lori Higgins Kilgore; five grandchildren: Lauren and husband Gregory Golaszewski, Jenna and husband George Basham; Brooke and husband Dylan Blank; Robert Higgins, DMD and Joseph Kilgore; and two great grandchildren. Ethel is also survived by her devoted caregivers who became like family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Robert Higgins, DDS and a son, Dennis Higgins.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at John S. Sell Memorial Chapel, Masonic Village, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 at 11:30 AM. Visitation will be from 10:30 AM until the time of service. Interment will take place in Hershey Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The ARC of Dauphin County. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown.