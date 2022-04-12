Ethel D. Foultz, 84, of Leola, passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Born in Jacksonburg, WV she was the daughter of the late Thelma (Richardson) and Walter Elliott. She was the beloved wife to the late Howard M. Foultz.
Prior to retirement, Ethel worked as a register nurse at Conestoga View and Hamilton Arms. She enjoyed playing cards, watching western and sci-fi movies. Most of all she cherished spending time with her family.
Ethel is survived by her children: Janet Cundiff wife of Ted, Dennis Foultz husband of the late Brenda Foultz, Howard Foultz husband of Ellen, Adam Foultz husband of Missy; Jeff Foultz husband of Corine, Judy Pitts and daughter-in-law Debbie Foultz as well as 25 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her children: Milton Foultz and Robert Foultz.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Family and friends will be received from 10 AM until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to PA Wounded Warriors, www.pawoundedwarriors.org. Interment will be held at 11 AM on Friday, April 15, 2022 at Riverview Burial Park, 1100 S. Duke Street, Lancaster, PA 17603.
