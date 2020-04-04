Ethan Timothy Yellak, 22, of Lancaster died unexpectedly on April 1, 2020. He was the loving son of George and Darlene Huyard Yellak. He is also survived by his sister, Hannah and brother, Aaron, his grandparents, Mel and Estrella Huyard, Naomi and Steve Johnson, and Carol Yellak. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, George Yellak.
Ethan was compassionate, creative, charismatic, intuitive and sensitive. His passion was music, through which he expressed his deep emotion. He loved to write, play and produce original music and collaborate with others. As a young boy, he loved baseball, rollercoasters and entertaining his family. He enjoyed Texas and time spent in Austin. Ethan gave his heart easily and openly. He fought a long, hard battle of addiction. He fought a good fight. He looked for light in a world of darkness and confusion. May he rest in the arms of our Lord and Savior for eternity until we all meet again.
Private services and interment at Center Union Cemetery, East Earl, PA. A celebration of life will take place later this summer.
Kindly omit flowers. If desired, contributions made to Furman Home for Funerals can be made to assist the family with expenses. Furman's – Leola
A living tribute »