Ethan M. Martin, son of Nelson M. and Virginia H. Martin of East Earl, was stillborn at UPMC Lititz, on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.
Surviving besides his parents are four brothers, Matthew L., Derek R., Glenn E. and Jay Lamar Martin; three sisters, Karen L., Sarah D., and Darlene Ann Martin; paternal grandmother, Ella Martin; and maternal grandparents, Ammon and Eva Martin. He was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Beth Martin and by a paternal grandfather, Christ Martin.
Services and interment in the Reidenbach Mennonite Cemetery will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA
