Ethan Haas, 21, of Mount Joy, passed away unexpectedly at home on July 16, 2023. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Jennifer Geiser Haas and J. Craig Haas. Ethan was a 2020 graduate of Lancaster Mennonite High School, where he was a chess team champion, earning 2nd Place in his division in the 2019 State Scholastic Chess Championship. Together, Ethan's Lancaster Mennonite chess team won 1st Place in the Lancaster-Lebanon league in every year that he was on the team.
Ethan was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Mount Joy.
A second-year student at Penn State Harrisburg, Ethan was working towards a bachelor's degree in computer engineering. He enjoyed designing ways to improve the performance of both his and others' computers as well as building computers from scratch.
A loyal and dedicated employee of Subway, Ethan was known for smiling and being friendly to coworkers and customers, and creating quality sandwiches.
Ethan had an ear for music. As young as five years old, he could tap out simple songs on the piano from memory. Ethan enjoyed the contemporary orchestral music of TSO and soundtracks by John Williams, as well as popular music by Imagine Dragons and Owl City.
Ethan enjoyed spending his free time playing video games such as Destiny, Pokemon Go, and Minecraft, and watching favorite TV shows like "The Office." Ethan looked forward to annual vacations with his family on Chincoteague Island. He showered affection on the family dog, Pudge.
In addition to his parents, Ethan is survived by his sister Lydia Haas and his brother Noah Haas. He is also survived by his paternal grandfather John "Jack" Haas, of Manheim. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother LaVerne S. Haas, and maternal grandparents Milton Geiser and Mary Jane Geiser.
All who knew Ethan will remember him for his kind and gentle spirit, as well as his warm and charming smile and musical laughter.
A celebration of Ethan's life will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, Mount Joy, 47 W. Main St., Mount Joy, PA 17552, on Tuesday, July 25. Family will receive visitors at 10 AM followed by a funeral service at 11 AM. A lunch reception will immediately follow the service. In lieu of flowers, friends can contribute in Ethan's memory to Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service at lirs.org.
