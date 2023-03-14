Esther Z. Esh, 95, of Fairmount Homes, Ephrata, formerly of Churchtown, entered the presence of the Lord on Sunday, March 12, 2023, following a lengthy illness. She was married to Stephen S. Esh for 63 years before his passing in 2016.
Esther was the daughter of the late Amos and Rebecca Zook. She was a member of Grace and Truth Fellowship of Morgantown. Until Steve's death, Esther and Steve spent much of their time together, enjoying their backyard, playing games, camping with the extended Esh family over the Fourth of July, and wintering in Florida. An avid flower gardener, Esther loved to be outside. She would find beauty in nature and kept her flowerbeds spotless of weeds. Her love language was "acts of service." Esther served as a Red Cross volunteer for 30 years at Ephrata Hospital and was always willing to help her children with tasks around their homes. She also enjoyed quilting and cross-stitching. She made the best shoo-fly pies! With her love for music and singing, she was always in the center of the family's worship times at their get-togethers.
Esther will be missed by her children, Richard (Betty) Esh, Mervin (Loretta) Esh, Linda (Ivan) Stoltzfus, Rose (Dave) Myers, Judy (Marlin) Yutzy, and son-in-law John (Karen) Hostetler. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren, 49 great-grandchildren, and a sister, Ruth (Elvin) Beiler. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, a daughter, Wilma Hostetler, a great-granddaughter, Awa Gemade, and a great-grandson, Drew Troyer. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Miriam (Enos) Miller, and five brothers, John, Emmanuel, Phares, Amos, and Jonas.
Family and friends are invited to a memorial service at Conestoga Mennonite Church, 2779 Main St., Morgantown, PA, on Friday afternoon, March 17, at 4:00 pm, with Pastor Lance Eisele officiating. The family will be available to greet friends and relatives at the church prior to the service from 1:30 to 3:30 pm. You are also welcome to join the family at the graveside at 12:00 pm on Friday in the adjoining cemetery.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Fairmount Homes for their compassionate care of Mom during her illness. Memorial gifts may be sent to Fairmount Homes Benevolent Fund, 333 Wheat Ridge Dr., Ephrata, PA 17522.
C. Stanley Eckenroth Home for Funerals is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
