Esther W. Snyder, 90, of New Holland, entered into eternal rest on Monday, June 8, 2020, at home.
Born in East Earl she was the youngest child of the late Isaac S. and Hettie (Weaver) Stauffer. She was the wife of the late Harry W. Snyder who preceded her in death in November of 2007.
A homemaker, Esther was a member of New Holland Mennonite Church (Groffdale Conference).
Esther is survived by eight children, Lucy, wife of Leon Hoover of Shippensburg, Esther, wife of Melvin Hoover of New York, Minerva, wife of Harvey Leid, also of New York, Lydia, wife of Timothy Weaver of Martinsburg, Harry, husband of Edna (Shirk) Snyder of Woodbury, Marlin, husband of Wilma (Zimmerman) Snyder of Martinsburg, Arlene Snyder, Emma Snyder, both of New Holland; a daughter-in-law, Irene (Leinbach) Snyder, wife of the late Ammon Snyder. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Anna Stauffer; 55 grandchildren; 94 great-grandchildren; 5 step-grandchildren and 33 step-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three sons, Ammon, Cleason and Clemen Snyder; two grandsons, John Mark Snyder and Lawrence Hoover; four great-grandchildren; five brothers, Willis, Eli, George, Isaac and Daniel Stauffer and a sister, Lydia Martin. She was the last of her immediate family.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at the residence of Leon Stauffer, 138 Linden Grove Road, New Holland. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020, 12:30 PM at the residence of Leon Stauffer, with further services at 1:00 PM from the New Holland Mennonite Church, E. Huyard Road, New Holland, with Bishop Titus Martin officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
