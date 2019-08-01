Esther V. Simmerok, 94, a resident of the Zerbe Retirement Community, Narvon, passed away at the home on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
She was wife of the late Thoedore Simmerok who died in 2008. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Bertha Rohnhoff Freese.
Esther was a homemaker and a member of the Monterey Chapel. She was an avid Phillies fan.
Surviving are three grandchildren, Jessica Simmerok of Gordonville, Christopher Simmerok of Gordonville, and Felicia Simmerok of Christiana. She was preceded in death by a daughter Darlene Simmerok. She will also be greatly missed by the Hume and Teijaro families of Kinzers.
Services and interment in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery will be private and held at the convenience of the family. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA