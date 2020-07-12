Esther Snavely (White) Bhaguandas

Esther Bhaguandas, 83, formerly of Ephrata, passed away June 9, 2020 in London, UK, following a brief illness. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late G. Lester and Mary (Snavely) White, and the wife of the late Steve Bhaguandas. They were married for 49 years.
Preceded in death by stepbrothers David and Paul. Survived by daughters: Caroline (Geoff) Challis, in Avalon, Australia; Jeannette (Randy) Bravo, in Santa Monica, CA; four grandchildren; sister, Barbara Ann (George) Wicker in Lac la Biche, Alberta, Canada; brother, James (Evelyn) White in Beach City, OH.
Esther was a graduate of Lancaster Mennonite High School and Millersville College. She taught elementary school for over 30 yrs. She was excellent at staying in touch with family and friends. Esther and Steve were avid world travelers. They loved to walk, dance, and spend time with family and friends.
A private service was held.
