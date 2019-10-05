Esther S. Youd

Esther Susie Weaver Good Youd, 88, of Myerstown passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center after a brief illness.
She was the wife of the late James D. Youd who passed away on February 7, 2016 and her first husband, the late Sanford H. Good who died in 1996.
Born in Earl Township, Lancaster County, PA on March 15, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Chester H. Weaver and Mattie Martin Weaver. Esther enjoyed meeting and serving others through her direct sales business that she, along with her first husband, began nearly 60 years ago and she maintained until the time of her passing. She also enjoyed flower gardening, traveling, cooking and reading. She was hospitable to many and was a kind and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Surviving are four daughters, Mary Ann, wife of Dean L. Hoover, Lebanon, PA, Dorcas, wife of Rodney Breckbill, Jonestown, PA, Marjorie, wife of James Balsbaugh, Bethel, PA and Rosene, wife of Ivan Martin, Schaefferstown, PA, one son-in-law, Galen Clemmer, Bethel, PA, two step-daughters, Sally, wife of Armin Rudd, Annville, PA, Dorothy, wife of Josh McDowell, California, one step-son, Steve, wife of Debbie Youd, Cape Cod, MA, 15 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two siblings, Alvin M. Weaver and Grace married to Elmer Martin. She was preceded in death by a son, Nelson, a daughter, Eunice Clemmer, four brothers, Paul, Chester, Mervin and John and three sisters, Mary Ella Weaver, Lena Hoover and Edith Newswenger.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 8 at 11:00 at Lebanon Area Evangelical Free Church, 600 Shepherd Street, Jonestown, PA, 17038 preceded by a visitation from 10-11 AM. A viewing will be held at the Church on Monday, October 7 from 6-8 PM. Interment will be private in Meckville Mennonite Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Susquehanna Valley Pregnancy Services (SVPS), 132 South 8th Street, Lebanon, PA 17042 in her memory.
Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements.