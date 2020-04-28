Esther S. Weaver, 89, of Lititz, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at United Zion Retirement Community, Lititz; where she was a resident for the past five years. Born in Ephrata, she was the daughter of the late Miles and Lottie Stauffer Hess. She was the wife of 65 years to the late Paul E. Weaver, who died in August of 2017.
Esther retired from Kmart Corporation, Lancaster, after 20 years, and was a 29-year cancer survivor. She was a member of Lititz Mennonite Church and had served as a librarian when she was younger. Esther was an avid reader, enjoyed watching birds of all types, and loved to sing hymns.
Surviving are four children: Marilyn (Robert) Sides, Lancaster, Shirley (Jay) Weaver, Lititz, Judy (Dean) Sweigart, Jacksonville, FL, Glen (Larissa) Weaver, San Jose, CA, eight grandchildren: Dawn (Ever) Sandoval, Jennifer Weaver, Jay Andrew (Bridgett) Weaver, Natalie Weaver, Amber (John) Buchholz, Brittany (Rhett) Malone, Anya Weaver, Arianna Weaver, two sisters; Verna Zimmerman, Lititz, Arlene Hertzog, Ephrata, and one brother, Leon Hess, East Earl. Preceding her in death besides her husband and parents is a sister, Irene Snader, and a brother, Clarence Hess.
Services and interment will be private and at the convenience of the family at Hess Mennonite Cemetery, Lititz. Those desiring may send contributions in Esther's memory to Lititz Mennonite Church, 165 Front Street, Lititz, PA 17543; or the United Zion Retirement Community Caring Fund, 722 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.buchfuneral.com
