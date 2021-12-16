Esther S. Stoltzfus, stillborn daughter of Benjamin and Martha Stoltzfus Stoltzfus of 5006 Strasburg Road, Kinzers, passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Ephrata Hospital.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by 4 siblings: Alvin J., Lillian S., Annie Mae, Michael Wayne, all at home, and grandparents: Aaron and Mary Ruth Zook Stoltzfus, Alvin J. and Elizabeth Beiler Stoltzfus, all of Paradise.
Interment was in the Gap Road Amish Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
